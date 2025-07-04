Pakistan to launch ferry service to Iran, Iraq for ‘Arbaeen’ pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has decided to launch a ferry service and increase the number of flights for pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Special Task Force on Pilgrims’ Issues, chaired by Federal Interior Minister and Task Force Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also attended the meeting, along with senior officials from various ministries and departments.

Civil Aviation officialls briefed the meeting that weekly flights to Iran have been increased from six to fifteen, while 107 special flights have been arranged for Iraq during Arbaeen.

To enhance travel facilities for pilgrims, a ferry service is also being launched. Following Ashura, the security situation will be reassessed, after which a decision will be made regarding travel via land routes for Arbaeen.

It was further decided that, starting January 1, 2026, all pilgrims must travel under the Group Organizers System, replacing the existing “Salar” system.

The government has received 1,413 applications for registration under the new system, with the verification and scrutiny process currently underway. Measures will also be taken to prevent unauthorized travel to Iraq under the guise of pilgrimage.

The Interior Minister directed the FIA and other relevant agencies to take all necessary steps to prevent illegal travel to Iraq disguised as religious pilgrimage.