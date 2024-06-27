Pakistan to pass resolution against US House demand, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will also pass a resolution in response to the US’s resolution, announced Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

Winding up discussion on the cut motions, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the government has taken notice of the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives on Pakistan. The draft resolution will be shared with the opposition and treasury benches.

He asked the treasury and the opposition benches to must show sovereignty and unity.

Ishaq Dar rejected the impression that Pakistan faces isolation at the international level.

He said Pakistan has been elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which shows the confidence of the international community on Pakistan.

He said the forum will be effectively used to raise the Kashmir dispute and the situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister said relations with Afghanistan are on the priority agenda of the government. He said the government is in contact with Afghanistan and dates are also being worked out for his visit to Kabul.

Ishaq Dar said the government is pursuing the policy of economic diplomacy as it is the way forward to put the country on the growth trajectory. He said Pakistan has the potential to come out of the difficult economic situation.