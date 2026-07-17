ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to procure additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for July amid growing uncertainty in the region and concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has issued a tender for the spot purchase of an LNG cargo, inviting bids from international suppliers.

According to the tender notice, bids must be submitted by July 20 and will be opened the same day. The cargo is scheduled for delivery between July 27 and 28.

Pakistan has already purchased four LNG cargoes for July through the spot market.

Read more: Pakistan buys another spot LNG cargo for July at highest price this month

According to official data, the first cargo, scheduled for delivery between June 30 and July 4, was purchased at $16.73 per MMBtu. The second cargo, for July 10–11, was bought at $17.37 per MMBtu, while the third cargo, for July 15–16, was procured at $18.23 per MMBtu.

The latest cargo, purchased two days ago, was secured at $20.69 per MMBtu, reflecting a continued increase in spot LNG prices amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over global energy supply routes.

The fresh tender comes as uncertainty in the region continues to influence international energy markets, with traders closely monitoring developments affecting shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.