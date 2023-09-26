Pakistan to repatriate 1.1m illegal Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker government of Pakistan has decided to repatriate 1.1 million illegal Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the decision to evict illegal Afghan refugees came after the crackdown against terrorism, currency smuggling, and the illegal trade of sugar and fertilizer.

Sources said that the plan to evict more than 1.1 million illegal Afghan refugees has been approved by the federal cabinet through the Interior Ministry circulation summary.

In the first phase, the Afghan refugees who are residing illegally and have not renewed their visas will be evited. Afghan citizens will evited in the second phase whereas the proof of residence card holders will be repatriated in third phase.

Read more: At least 293 ‘illegal’ Afghan immigrants arrested in Karachi

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior collaborated with all relevant stakeholders, including the Afghan government in formulation of this comprehensive plan.

It is pertinent to mention here that 0.4 million refugees came to Pakistan after the withdrawal of US from Afghanistan.

Earlier, in a citywide crackdown launched against illegal immigrants, the Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 293 Afghan nationals for staying in the metropolis without valid travel documents.

In a statement, the police said several raids were carried out between September 9 to 12, wherein at least 253 illegal Afghan immigrants were taken into custody.

Sharing details of the actions, they said police stations of Quaidabad, Shah Latif, Malir City and Sukhan arrested 37 Afghan nationals.

Meanwhile, 68 immigrants were arrested from Korangi district and 49 from Kemari district. Separately, 91 Afghan citizens were arrested from Gulshan Iqbal, Shahrah Faisal, Sohrab Goth and other areas.