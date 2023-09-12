At least 293 ‘illegal’ Afghan immigrants arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a citywide crackdown launched against illegal immigrants, the Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 293 Afghan nationals for staying in the metropolis without valid travel documents, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said several raids were carried out between September 9 to 12, wherein at least 253 illegal Afghan immigrants were taken into custody.

Sharing details of the actions, they said police stations of Quaidabad, Shah Latif, Malir City and Sukhan arrested 37 Afghan nationals.

Meanwhile, 68 immigrants were arrested from Korangi district and 49 from Kemari district. Separately, 91 Afghan citizens were arrested from Gulshan Iqbal, Shahrah Faisal, Sohrab Goth and other areas.

Moreover, 34 Afghan citizens were arrested from Orangi, Mominabad, Iqbal Market and other areas.

In another statement, the police said they have registered 254 cases against illegal Afghan immigrants in 24 hours. The cases – registered under the Foreigners Act – were lodged in different police stations of all eight districts.

A day earlier, the Karachi police arrested 123 Afghan immigrants who illegally entered the metropolis.

Related: Pakistan seeks global attention on US arms left in Afghanistan

During the raids, 45 out of 123 illegal Afghan nationals were arrested from different areas of Korangi District, 18 from East District, 34 from West District, 9 by City police, 14 from Malir District and 2 by Defence police.

Earlier in a statement, Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.

During a meeting, the caretaker interior minister vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to foreigners.

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated.

He directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the return of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.