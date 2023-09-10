Crackdown on illegal Afghan citizens intensified, 123 nabbed in a day

KARACHI: The higher authorities intensified crackdowns on illegal Afghan citizens and arrested 123 suspects during the past 24 hours in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi police intensified crackdowns on illegal Afghan citizens and arrested 123 Afghans who illegally entered the metropolis.

During the raids, 45 out of 123 illegal Afghan nationals were arrested from different areas of Korangi District, 18 from East District, 34 from West District, 9 by City police, 14 from Malir District and 2 by Defence police.

In another development today, Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said 60 Afghan citizens were arrested to stop drug cultivation, whereas, a drive is still underway to stop currency smuggling.

“60 Afghan citizens have been arrested to stop drug cultivation. We want to make Balochistan an international investment hub. We are also addressing the complaints regarding the law and order.”

Jan Achakzai demanded the Afghanistan government to take action against the terrorist bases. “Those Afghans who are cleared by our system would be allowed to reside in Pakistan.”

Earlier in the month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued new guidelines for flights originating from Afghanistan and entering Pakistan’s airspace.

Under the new directives, all flights entering Pakistani airspace from Afghanistan are required to provide a minimum of 15 minutes advance notice.

According to the CAA, air traffic services will be available to flights within Pakistan’s airspace upon prior notification. This service will be extended through the Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad Area Control centers.

In addition, flights will receive air traffic service via the Dushanbe and Islamabad Area Control Air Link, further enhancing communication and coordination for flights traversing the region.

The CAA issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), highlighting these changes and urging all airlines and operators to adhere to the new procedures. This notice is applicable till November 2023.

These measures aim to enhance the safety and effectiveness of air travel in the region, said CAA spokesperson.