Pakistan’s towel exports hit $1.08 bln mark in FY 25

ISLAMABAD: Over 226,335 metric tons of towel valued at $1.082 billion were exported from Pakistan during fiscal year 2024-25, as compared to the exports of 222,720 metric tons worth of $1.055 billion of the corresponding period of the last year.

Towel exports during the period from July-June 2024-25 grew by 2.61 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of the ready-made garments from the country during last fiscal year (2024-25) grew by 15.85 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year, according the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics here Saturday.

During the period from July-June, 2024-25, over 80, 147 thousand dozens of ready-made garments valued at $4.128 billion were exported as compared to the exports 75,754 thousand dozens worth of $3.563 billion of the same period of the last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of the art, silk and synthetic textile grew by 8.80 percent as 83,918 metric tons of above mentioned commodity worth of $399.515 million as against the exports of 82,876 metric tons valued at $367.199 million of the same period of the last year.

During the period under review textile exports witnessed an increase of 7.39 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year (2023-24), as the textile exports from the country were recorded at $ 17,887.038 million during the fiscal year 2024-25 against the exports of $ 16,655.899 million during the last year, the data reveled.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included knitwear, the export of which increased by 13.68 percent to $ 5,010.467 million from $ 4,407.573 million while the export of bed wear surged by 11.07 percent to $ 3,112.848 million from $ 2,802.670 million, it added.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included towels, the export of which rose by 2.61 percent to $1,082.611 million from $ 1,055.108 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin by 6.21 percent to $ 124.870 million from

$117.564 million.

The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn by 4.75 percent to $34.042 million from $32.498 million, and the ready-made garments up by 15.85 percent to $4,128.556 million this year compared to the exports of $3,563.599 million last year, it added.