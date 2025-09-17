Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $2.9 Billion

The trade deficit of Pakistan was recorded US $.2.9 billion in August 2025, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS report, in August 2025, Pakistan’s exports witnessed a monthly decline of 10 percent, while showing a yearly increase of 12.5 percent.

Exports in August 2025 reached $2.4 billion compared to $.2.8 billion in August 2024.

The figures issued by the PBS, showed that in August 2025, exports declined by 8.8 percent on a monthly basis, but rose by 7 percent on a yearly basis.

The import bill in August 2025 surged to $5.3 billion, compared to $5 billion in August 2024.

The report further stated that during the first two months of the current financial year, the trade deficit rose by 29.6 percent annually, reaching $6 billion.

Exports during the same two-month period increased by only 0.6 percent, standing at $5.1 billion.

Earlier, according to the data released by PBS, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $2.75 billion in July 2025, marking a 16.02% increase compared to June 2025.

Pakistan’s exports also witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the PBS reported.

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 billion as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.