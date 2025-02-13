Pakistan, Turkiye ink 24 agreements, MoUs & protocols

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday signed twenty-four Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Protocols to further enhance cooperation and cement relations in diverse fields between the two brotherly countries.

The signing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged four MoUs to enhance Cooperation in Defence Sector, two MoUs and a Protocol in Power, Energy and Mining Sectors.

Both countries inked three MoUs for promoting cooperation in Trade and Industrial Sector, two Agreements in the fields of Water and Seed Production and two MoUs in Scientific Education and Training.

Pakistan and Turkiye also signed two MoUs in Banking Sector, one MoU for promoting bilateral cooperation in Religious Services and Religious Education, one MoU in Halal Food.

Furthermore, one MoU was signed between both countries to further enhance cooperation in the fields of Media and Public Relations, one MoU in Legal Sector, one MoU in Health and Pharmaceutical Sectors, one MoU to promote cooperation in Aerospace Industry, two Agreements in the fields of Cultural Cooperation and Co-production.

Besides, the two countries exchanged two MoUs signed by Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum to enhance bilateral cooperation in business sector.

Later, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, and President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Joint Declaration at the conclusion of the 7th Session of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Council to further deepening, diversifying and institutionalizing the Strategic Partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.