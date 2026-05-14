KARACHI: Pakistan has entered the list of the world’s top 10 exporters of truck and bus radial (TBR) tyres to key international markets, including the United States (US) and Brazil, marking a significant milestone for the country’s manufacturing and export landscape, ARY News reported.

According to reports, tyre exports from Pakistan have recorded significant growth in recent years, with the US and Brazil emerging as major destinations for locally manufactured tyres.

A major contributor to this progress is private manufacturer Service Long March, which has rapidly expanded its global footprint since commencing operations in 2022. The company has significantly increased exports to several international markets, including the US, Brazil, South Africa, and Egypt.

Leveraging advanced Chinese technology and cost-efficient production, the company has secured a competitive edge in international markets. It is currently exporting nearly 40 percent of its total truck and bus radial tyre production.

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The domestic tyre market in Pakistan has also witnessed substantial growth. Annual demand for truck and bus tyres has reached approximately 1.7 million units, while demand for passenger car tyres stands at nearly 7 million units.

Historically, much of this demand was met through imports, but local manufacturing is now increasingly replacing imported products, strengthening Pakistan’s import substitution efforts and conserving valuable foreign exchange.

The company currently produces around 1.6 million TBR tyres annually and plans to expand production capacity to 2 million units by July 2026 and 2.2 million units by June 2027.

With an estimated 58 percent share in Pakistan’s TBR tyre segment, the company is playing a vital role in reducing reliance on imports and supporting export-led industrial growth.

Industry experts say rising exports, capacity expansion and stronger local production are gradually transforming Pakistan’s tyre sector into a key foreign exchange-earning industry, positioning Pakistan for greater prominence in global tyre markets.