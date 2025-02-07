Pakistan unveil jersey for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the national team’s official jersey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the star-studded inauguration ceremony of newly renovated Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan’s 15-member squad wore the jerseys, they will be wagering in the Champions Trophy 2025, in front of thousands of spectators.

Fully revamped Gaddafi Stadium will be in the spotlight during the tri-nation ODI series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, hosting matches on February 8 and 10.

The venue is also set to play a major role in the Champions Trophy, with at least four matches, including the second semi-final on March 5.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will kick off on 19 February with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The eight-team tournament is set to be hosted by Pakistan who won the 2017 edition after thrashing India in the final.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.