Major update on Pakistan-US flights resumption

KARACHI: Pakistan has expedited efforts to restore international flight operations to United States (US), following growing confidence of foreign aviation authorities in the country’s aviation sector, ARY News reported citing CAA sources

According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) sources, a delegation from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is scheduled to visit Pakistan next month in August to conduct a comprehensive security audit of the country’s major international airports, including those in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan.

The audit will assess compliance with international aviation security standards, further strengthening Pakistan’s aviation credentials.

In addition, a team from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to visit Pakistan in September to evaluate flight operations at key airports, including Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, sources.

Sources revealed that the FAA delegation will hold critical meetings with the PCAA Director General to discuss operational and regulatory compliance.

Read more: PIA accelerates preparations to resume UK flight operations from THIS month

The PCAA has instructed its inspectors to complete all necessary preparations to ensure a smooth audit process. The authority is optimistic about the potential restoration of direct flights to the United States, following significant progress in meeting international safety and security standards, as evidenced by the recent lifting of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ban and the UK’s approval of Pakistani carriers.

Earlier, the CEO of PIA conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming UK operations, including a technical review of a Boeing 777 aircraft at the Asfahani Hangar in Karachi.

Accompanied by senior officials, the CEO issued directives to ensure the aircraft is fully upgraded and operationally ready in accordance with international standards.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at £4.7 billion annually. Easier travel is anticipated to boost family reunions, tourism, and business exchanges, further solidifying this economic relationship.