American hunter secures largest bid in Pakistan’s history

CHITRAL: In a significant development for wildlife conservation, an American hunter paid a record-breaking amount of over Rs75 million to hunt the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this makes it the highest bid ever recorded in the country’s history. According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife, Farooq Nabi, the hunter acquired the permit for the first Markhor of the season by offering over Rs7 million.

DFO Farooq Nabi explained that the American hunter successfully hunted a Markhor with horns measuring over 49 inches, showcasing the trophy’s exceptional size.

Wildlife officials further stated that during the auction held in October this year, two prints were sold for a record $271,000.

Back in July 2024, Pakistan urged the world community to espouse collaborative efforts for the conservation of the Markhor, given its role in the overall ecosystem.

“For Pakistan, the Markhor holds a special significance as it is our national animal,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told a side event that focused on strategies for the protection of this iconic animal, also known as a “screw-horned goat.”

“Markhors offer a significant opportunity to bolster the economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth,” Ambassador Akram said at the event convened by the Tajikistan Mission to the UN in collaboration with UNEP (UN Environment Programme) and IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

While Markhors’ population is declining globally, with less than 6,000 mature individuals left, he said their numbers in Pakistan have been increasing for the past ten years, reaching between 3,500 and 5,000, “due to our proactive conservation programmes, and community engagement.”

“In Pakistan’s experience”, Ambassador Akram said, “strengthening community governance structures and promoting local ownership over sustainable natural resource use is a crucial first step to building more capacity for wildlife management activities.”