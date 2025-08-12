Pakistan, US reaffirm resolve against BLA, TTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.

The joint statement came a day after the United States designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), citing their continued involvement in deadly attacks across Pakistan.

According to a joint press statement, Pakistan and the United States held the latest round of the Pakistan-U.S. Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir and U.S. Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The United States applauded Pakistan’s continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world.

Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

Both delegations emphasized the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States, both sides emphasized that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.

Earlier, In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, saying the BLA and the Majeed Brigade are now listed as FTOs under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224.

The Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA’s previous designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

Read More: US designates BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations

The BLA was originally designated as an SDGT in 2019 following multiple terrorist incidents. Since then, the group, including its Majeed Brigade faction, has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks.

In 2024, the BLA claimed suicide bombings near Karachi Airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In March 2025, it took responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, an attack that killed 31 civilians and security personnel and involved over 300 hostages.