Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign protocol to connect Uzbek rail with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have signed a joint protocol to connect the Uzbek rail network with Pakistan Railways, ARY News reported.

As per details, the route for this connection will pass through Termiz in Uzbekistan, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and culminate in Pakistan via the Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram.

The line will support both passenger and freight services, and would contribute in regional trade and economic growth.

Representatives of the respective countries signed the protocol in Islamabad today in presence of Minister for Railways Saad Rafiq, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The UAP railway project would not only facilitate the regional, transit and bilateral trade amongst the participating countries but also provide better people-to-people connections to the entire region.

The parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources and other key aspects for early implementation of the project.

The parties appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railways in achieving consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed $1 billion trade agreement at Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.