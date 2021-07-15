Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to enhance multifaceted ties

TASHKENT: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to strengthen their multifaceted ties in political, trade, economic, energy, communication, science and technology, educational and cultural spheres.

According to a joint declaration issued here on Thursday, the two countries have signed an agreement to establish a strategic partnership. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzaiyoyev signed the document.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of international and regional significance including the situation related to COVID-19 and agreed to build further cooperation in this regard.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening fraternal ties, based on religious, cultural and historical commonalities, the leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued progress in bilateral relations and announced the establishment of a strategic partnership for mutual benefit of the two countries and nations.

The leaders agreed to expand multifaceted bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and stressed the importance of closer coordination based on coinciding positions in the international arena.

Pakistan highly appreciated the results of the visit of the parliamentary delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Islamabad in June 2021 to attend the 2nd meeting of ECO Parliamentary Assembly. The Uzbek side confirmed the invitation to the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani to pay a visit to Uzbekistan.

The prime minister further underlined the importance of structured engagement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan under the five pillars of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” policy.

The two sides discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing peace process. They stressed the necessity to resolve the conflict through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process through peaceful and inclusive negotiations resulting in a comprehensive political settlement.

The Uzbek President appreciated the role of Pakistan in promoting the peace process in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s contributions to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed Uzbekistan’s efforts for the socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan through the implementation of several significant projects, including the construction of the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the Defence Ministries, the leaders agreed to continue cooperation in conducting joint military exercises and trainings, as well as in the field of vocational training and the exchange of professional expertise between the militaries of the two countries.

The two sides called for enhanced cooperation in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textile, leather and chemical industries, energy and information technology.

They reiterated their support for the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project to create a rail link from Central Asia to the Arabian Sea through Afghanistan and the Pakistani seaports of Karachi, Gwadar and Bin Qasim.

The two sides also recognized the immense potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for the benefit of the entire Central Asian region and beyond entailing greater connectivity and trade linkages through a network of transport, fibre optic cable, energy pipelines and investment opportunities in its Special Economic Zones.

They welcomed the resumption of direct regular flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek President highly appreciated the opening of Centers for the Study of the heritage of Alisher Navoi and Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur at the Punjab and Peshawar Universities and welcomed the establishment of cooperation with the Alisher Navoi and Babur Foundations in Uzbekistan.

Both the leaders reaffirmed to establish cooperation in the tourism sector, in particular, and recognized spiritual tourism as a priority area of common interest.

Several Memorandums of Understanding were also signed on the occasion.