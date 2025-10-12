Pak end first day with four 50's after scoring 313 off 5 wickets against Proteas in 1st Test

Lahore: Pakistan played well against South Africa in first test here at Lahore Qaddafi Stadium as the host team scored 313 runs after losing five wickets while four batters hit half centuries.

Imam Ul Haq, Muhammad Rizwan, skipper Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha made 50s while Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are on crease after end of the first day.

Pakistan faced an early blow when Abdullah Shafiq lost his wickets on a LBW by by Kagiso Rabada in the very first over.

However Haq and Shan Masood performed outstandingly giving a solid partnership of 161 runs and set the strong foundation for the team.

Proteas, Prenelan Subrayen broke the partnership as Shan dismissed for 76 off 147 balls, which included nine fours and a six, leaving Pakistan at 163-2 in 47.3 overs.

Later before tea, Haq also lost his wicket after engulfing nervous 90’s after making a brilliant 93 off 153 balls by Senuran Muthusamy before tea.

On the other hand, Senuran shined again dismissing Saud Shakeel for a first-ball duck at 199-4.

Baber Azam could not do anything except becoming the first Pakistani and eighth overall batter to surpass 3,000 runs in the tournament’s history after scoring just 23 runs.

Moreover, Salman Ali Agha along with Rizwan helped Pakistan building strong foundation with their 114 runs partnership.

When the first day came to an end, Rizwan was playing at 62 runs while Salman Ali Agha was at 52.

The proteas spinner Senuran Muthusamy claimed two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada, Prenelan Subrayen, and Simon Harmer took one wicket apiece.

Earlier at toss, Pakistan won it and decided to bat and batters proved the decision right.