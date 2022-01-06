Pakistan vaccinates 160 million people against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: With the emergence of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the vaccination campaign against the pandemic has also been geared up.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 160 million population of the country has been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

As many as 72,995,114 people have received both of their COVID-19 doses so far, while 98,863,864 have been given one dose of the vaccine so far, the latest data released on the National Covid-19 response dashboard said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 842,144 people have been inoculated with the vaccine.

Pakistan has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 46,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,085 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 2.32% as compared to yesterday’s 1.8 per cent.

