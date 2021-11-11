Pakistan vaccinates half the population with at least one dose

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved another milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.

Besides, the country made another record by administering as many as 1.7 million doses in a single day.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, made these announcements on social media.

“Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half it’s eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses,” he tweeted.

The NCOC earlier this asked the provinces to take steps for expediting the pace of COVID-19 vaccination. Asad Umar and Major General Zafar Iqbal jointly chaired a session of the NCOC, which was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

It expressed satisfaction over the Covid vaccination drive in the country and praised citizens for following coronavirus SOPs that helped the government curb the spread of the virus.

