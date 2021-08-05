Pakistan vaccinates over 1.15 million in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday stated that over 1.15 million people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The tally of COVID-19 vaccination in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day. According to the figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the vaccine doses administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours stand 11,58,744.

It further shared that the total vaccines administered in Pakistan until now have reached beyond 34.24 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that recent days have witnessed a surge in coronavirus vaccination figure after federal and provincial governments have imposed strict restrictions on movement and announced action against unvaccinated people.

Karachi has seen a major hike in COVID-19 vaccination with the Sindh government announcing special measures to expedite the process through introducing mobile vaccination units, increasing the number of vaccination centres operating round the clock besides also raising the number of centres in every district of the city.

The provincial government has also announced to convert open grounds in the provincial capital into drive-thru vaccination centres.

The number of coronavirus vaccines administered in Sindh is increasing with each passing day as the province vaccinated 290,469 people against the deadly virus on August 4.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in his Tweet said that the process of COVID-19 vaccination has been expediting in the province and 290,469 people received the vaccine jabs.