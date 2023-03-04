Pakistan values its mutually beneficial ties with US: PM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan valued its mutually beneficial ties with the United States (US) and was determined to further enhance its trade and investment in multi-dimensional fields, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The prime minister made these remarks while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Sardar Masood Khan who called on him, said a press release issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Shehbaz directed the envoy to identify further avenues of collaboration to promote Pak-US trade and investment. He further directed Islamabad’s Mission in Washington and the authorities to extend full cooperation to the American investors.

The premier underscored that the government was working on priority basis to further ease trade and investment-related rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador briefed the prime minister about the performance of Islamabad’s mission in the US.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Masood Khan discussed bilateral economic and commercial relations between Pakistan and US.

The Ambassador apprised the Finance Minister that the friendly relations between the two countries are deepening and mutual cooperation is enhancing between the two countries with the passage of time.

Highlighting the long historical relations between the two countries, the minister stressed making efforts to further enhance the business collaboration between the two countries which has a great potential of growth given the opportunities for business and investment available in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-member delegation of the California State Assembly of the United States (US) called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said the signing of the ‘Sister-State Resolution’ between California and Punjab in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States last year, is a welcome development.

