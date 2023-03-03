‘US supports Pakistan’s democratic, legal principles’

WASHINGTON: US supports Pakistan’s democratic, constitutional and legal principles, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday.

This he stated while responding to a question regarding the arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan while addressing a press conference in Washington.

“These questions are for the Pakistani people, not for the United States.”

Regarding a question regarding Afghan refugees, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that we’re discussing this matter with our Pakistani counterparts. We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers and to refrain from returning them to anywhere where they could face persecution or torture.

Addressing the issue of internet shutdowns in India, particularly in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that the US talks about freedom of expression, and freedom of people around the world to access information.

We will continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression, including via access to the internet as a human right that contributes to strengthening democracies and to strengthening countries around the world.

Ned Price said the US stands firmly united with Ukraine and said they will continue to work with the world to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

