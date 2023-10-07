Pakistan voices concern over Israel-Palestine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire and a return to peaceful negotiations.

“We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

“A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it was reiterated.

Pakistan also called on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the region.

At least 198 people were killed in Gaza on Saturday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel which responded with air strikes.

Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, killing at least 100 people and claiming it had taken dozens of hostages in a surprise assault combining gunmen crossing into Israel and a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Mohammad Deif, a senior Hamas military commander, announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight, Reuters reported.

Read More: At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been launched.

Ghazi Hamad, Hamas spokesperson and former deputy foreign minister for the government in Gaza, has told Al Jazeera that the Palestinian operation is also a message to Arab countries who have been normalising relations with Israel.

Israel said the group had declared war as its army confirmed fighting with militants in several Israeli towns and military bases near Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

Read More: Saudi calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian escalation

Israel’s N12 News reported that at least 100 Israelis were killed. A Reuters photographer saw multiple bodies lying in streets of the southern town of Sderot.

The Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead and wounded being carried into hospitals. The Israeli military said navy forces killed dozens of Palestinian trying to infiltrate Israel by sea.