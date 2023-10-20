33.9 C
World Cup 2023: Pakistan wins toss, elects to field first against Australia

BENGALURU: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in a crucial World Cup 2023 clash here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Australia and Pakistan’s meeting is one of the biggest matches of World Cup 2023 so far in terms of who will make the semi-final stage.

Defeats to India and South Africa in their opening two matches mean that Pat Cummins’ side can likely only afford to lose a maximum of two more games and quite possibly just one more in the remainder of their group-stage fixtures if they are to stand a chance of finishing in the top four spots.

And a loss to Pakistan, who already have two wins to their name, would be a particularly significant blow to the five-time winners’ hopes of adding a sixth title to their country’s men’s Cricket World Cup tally.

 

