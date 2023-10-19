World Cup 2023: Australia’s Pat Cummins shares opinion on Pakistan team

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday gave his opinions about the Pakistan team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Australia are eyeing to be in contention for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals by defeating Pakistan in tomorrow’s game. The five-time winners are currently placed seventh in the points table with two points from three matches.

The side had a horrendous start to their campaign as they suffered consecutive defeats. They lost to India by six wickets at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium and received a 134-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Australia registered their first win when they beat 1996 winners Sri Lanka at the same venue by five wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hands, are at fourth position and in contention to make it to the semi-finals. They have four points so far.

Babar Azam’s side started off on a winning note as they overcame the Netherlands by 81 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They beat Sri Lanka at the same venue the by six wickets.

Their only defeat came at the hands of India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium when they lost by seven wickets.

Australia captain Pat Cummins spoke about the fixture in a presser. During the media interaction, the star all-rounder said the Green Shirts are an unpredictable team which is capable of pulling everything off.

Speaking about Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, he said that the latter is in good touch and the former is a very good player.

He also shared his views on pacer Shaheen Afridi’s recent performances. The Australia said the left-arm fast bowler is a quality player but doesn’t seem to be in form.

Pat Cummins, talking about the Bangalore conditions, said batters thrive on the venue and expect to play on a good pitch.

He predicted that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be full of surprises with more upsets. He hoped that Australia would put on a good show against Pakistan.