Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Bangladesh in second T20I

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match PAK vs BAN T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha revealed that Sahibzada Farhan replaced Fakhar Zaman for the second game.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

The hosts would look to win the game to seal the series after defeating Bangladesh by 37 runs in the first game at the same venue earlier this week.

Chasing a target of 202 runs set by Pakistan, Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 runs in 19.2 overs, with Hasan Ali bagging a fifer.

It is worth noting here that Bangladesh’s ongoing tour to Pakistan witnessed two reschedulings.

The side was first scheduled to play three T20Is and two ODIs, however, the cricket board from both countries replaced the PAK vs BAN ODIs with two additional T20Is.

Later, the series was reduced to three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

