Pakistan vs India match to be screened live in prisons

LAHORE: As the cricket fever peaks, the Punjab Home Department has made special arrangements for prisoners across the province to watch the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India Champions Trophy 2025 clash, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, all 44 jails in Punjab will provide live coverage of the match, allowing prisoners to enjoy the thrilling contest.

The arrangements are not limited to regular prisons, children’s jails have also been equipped to broadcast the match live.

Secretary Interior Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, has directed the Inspector General of Prisons to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to facilitate the live broadcast of the match.