Gang targeting Pak vs NZ spectators busted by Lahore police

LAHORE: Police have arrested four suspects involved in robbing spectators attending Pakistan vs. New Zealand match (Pak vs NZ), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, the Gulberg police conducted an operation at Kalma Chowk, apprehending a four-member gang that had been targeting fans at gunpoint.

The suspects were found in possession of seven mobile phones, over Rs 200,000 in cash, and jewelry.

The police revealed that the gang members, identified as Shiraz, Tauseef, Noor, and Ali Raza, were from Peshawar and had rented a house in Lahore to carry out their crimes.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and authorities have intensified patrolling around the stadium to ensure security.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips scored a fiery unbeaten ton after Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s fifties to help New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 78 runs in the tri-nation series opener on Saturday.

Green Shirts collapsed for 252 in 47.5 overs against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan’s chase of a mammoth 331-run target ended in disappointment, despite a promising start from opener Fakhar Zaman who top-scored with 84 off 69 balls, smashing four sixes and seven boundaries.

The team’s batting, particularly from star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, was a disappointment as they lost their wickets scoring only 10 and 3 runs respectively.

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha showed some fight with a 51-ball 40, but Michael Bracewell cut short his stay. Abrar Ahmed also provided some late resistance with an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls, but by then, the match had already slipped out of hands.

Haris Rauf picked up a potential injury, as he walked out in the first innings, and did not come out to bat.

New Zealand’s bowling attack was destructive, with Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry picking up three wickets each, while Bracewell took two to seal a comfortable win for the visitors.