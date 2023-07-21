Pak vs SL: Netizens spot mistake on match winner cheque

Hawk-eyed fans spotted a mistake on the presentation cheque handed over to skipper Babar Azam after Pakistan’s cricket team defeated the hosting Sri Lanka in the first test.

As Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first of the two-test series, on Thursday, Azam was presented with the cheque that displayed two different amounts, in words and figures.

The presentation match winner cheque showed the prize money to be ‘US dollar two thousand’ in writing, while the figure displayed the amount to be US$5000.

Netizens were quick to notice the contradictory numbers and took to social media with images of the mistake.

Issuing a clarification, Sri Lankan Cricket apologized for the error and ensured necessary steps to avoid such mishaps in the future. “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform the public that the prize money presented for the winner of the concluded 1st test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was a sum of $5,000,” the statement read.

“In the meantime, we express our regret for the error that was caused in the ‘presentation cheque’ awarded to the winner of the concluded 1st test match between the two teams.”

As for the test series, Green Shirts next face The Lions in the second match in Colombo, scheduled to commence on July 24.

