34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pak vs SL: Netizens spot mistake on match winner cheque

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hawk-eyed fans spotted a mistake on the presentation cheque handed over to skipper Babar Azam after Pakistan’s cricket team defeated the hosting Sri Lanka in the first test.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first of the two-test series, on Thursday, Azam was presented with the cheque that displayed two different amounts, in words and figures.

The presentation match winner cheque showed the prize money to be ‘US dollar two thousand’ in writing, while the figure displayed the amount to be US$5000.

Netizens were quick to notice the contradictory numbers and took to social media with images of the mistake.

Issuing a clarification, Sri Lankan Cricket apologized for the error and ensured necessary steps to avoid such mishaps in the future. “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform the public that the prize money presented for the winner of the concluded 1st test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was a sum of $5,000,” the statement read.

“In the meantime, we express our regret for the error that was caused in the ‘presentation cheque’ awarded to the winner of the concluded 1st test match between the two teams.”

As for the test series, Green Shirts next face The Lions in the second match in Colombo, scheduled to commence on July 24.

Saud Shakeel sets major records with double century against Sri Lanka

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.