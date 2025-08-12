Pakistan bowl first against West Indies in series-decider

TRINIDAD: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the third Pakistan vs West Indies ODI on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Both teams will look to win the game to seal the three-match series, which stands levelled at 1-1.

The tourists have brought in Naseem Shah in place of Shaheen Afridi for the third and final game, while the hosts have rested Jediah Blades for Romario Shepherd.

Pakistan got an upper hand after winning the first ODI, however, the hosts made a comeback in the series after securing victory in the second Pakistan vs West Indies game.

It is worth noting here that the Men in Green are fifth on the ICC ODI rankings, while West Indies sit at the ninth spot in the ODI teams ranking.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmad.