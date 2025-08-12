web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan bowl first against West Indies in series-decider

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

TRINIDAD: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the third Pakistan vs West Indies ODI on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Both teams will look to win the game to seal the three-match series, which stands levelled at 1-1.

The tourists have brought in Naseem Shah in place of Shaheen Afridi for the third and final game, while the hosts have rested Jediah Blades for Romario Shepherd.

Pakistan got an upper hand after winning the first ODI, however, the hosts made a comeback in the series after securing victory in the second Pakistan vs West Indies game.

It is worth noting here that the Men in Green are fifth on the ICC ODI rankings, while West Indies sit at the ninth spot in the ODI teams ranking.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmad.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.