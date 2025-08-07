Rizwan hopeful of carrying T20I winning momentum into West Indies ODIs

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed hope to carry the winning momentum from the T20I series into the upcoming Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides is set to begin on August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The national team will then face the hosts in the second game on August 10, while the third and final Pakistan vs West Indies ODI will be played on August 12.

Ahead of the first ODI, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan reiterated his confidence in the team to carry forward the winning momentum from the T20I series into the 50-over series.

In video shared by PCB’s YouTube channel, the wicketkeeping batter said the Pakistan squad held practice of two consecutive days.

“We practiced hard for two days for both day and day-and-night games. The victory in the T20I series has provided a winning momentum to the side. We will try to carry forward the momentum into the ODIs,” he said.

Mohammad Rizwan welcomed the inclusion of young talent to balance the squad for the Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series.

“We have seen Sufiyan Muqeem in very good rhythm, while we also have a mystery spinner in Abrar Ahmed. It can prove a trump card for us if we get the right pitches,” the Pakistan captain said.

He also emphasised the importance of senior players such as Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf in the squad.

On the batting lineup, Rizwan admitted that Fakhar Zaman’s injury was a loss for the national team.

“But it is also an opportunity for young talent to perform in his absence. Hassan Nawaz has been performing for some time and has won games for Pakistan,” he said.

The Pakistan captain expressed hope that the young talent will play a pivotal role in helping the side win the Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series.