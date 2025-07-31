West Indies announce squad for Pakistan T20I series

West Indies announced their squad on Thursday for the upcoming Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series, scheduled to begin August 1.

Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, who were part of the squad for recently concluded series against Australia, have been excluded for the upcoming home series against Pakistan.

“Alzarri Joseph has been granted rest for the T20 leg of the Pakistan home series to manage his workload ahead of a busy schedule of cricket for the rest of the year, after full participation in the recent tour of the UK and the home series against Australia,” the Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

The home side drafted pacer Shamar Joseph, along with batters Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles in the squad for the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series.

According to Cricket West Indies, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series due to different injuries.

“King is still being assessed to determine his availability for the 50 over leg of the series which bowls off on August 8 in Trinidad,” the board said in the statement.

West Indies Squad for Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series will kick off with the first game on Friday, August 1, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The two sides will face off on August 3 in the second game at the same venue, while the final game is scheduled for August 4.