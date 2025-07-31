PCB confirms schedule for Pakistan white-ball games against West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday the schedule for the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I and ODI series.

The eighth bilateral T20I series between the two teams will kick off with the first game on Friday, August 1, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The two sides will face off on August 3 in the second game at the same venue, while the final game is scheduled for August 4.

“Pakistan will take the field in Lauderhill, a venue that has played host to 12 ODIs and 17 T20Is since May 2010, for the second time after beating Ireland by three wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024,” as per the PCB

It is to be noted here that Pakistan have won 15 of the 21 T20Is played between the two teams, with hosts winning three and as many ending in no result.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series, the tourists will play the first ODI game against the hosts on August 9 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago.

Read more: Pakistan announce squad for ODI, T20 series against West Indies

The second game is scheduled for August 11, while the final Pakistan vs West Indies game will be played on August 13.

Pakistan arrived in Lauderhill on Monday, July 28, and took part in two intensive training sessions. Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi have returned to the T20I squad.

Pakistan T20I squad for Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.