Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US under Trump, Dar tells Waltz

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday during a telephonic call received from the US National Security Advisor (NSA), Michael Waltz appreciated President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

The NSA conveyed President Trump’s appreciation and thanks for Government of Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism, a DPM’s Office press release said.

The DPM congratulated the NSA on his assumption of office and reiterated that Pakistan looked forward to building on its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States under President Trump and his Administration.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue its cooperation with the US in the field of counter terrorism.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in IT, energy and mineral sectors.

They also agreed on the need to have continued dialogues on trade, investment, climate change and health as part of a broad-based agenda in the days to come.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump thanked the Pakistani government for arresting the ‘top terrorist’ of Daesh who was allegedly involved in Kabul airport blast that killed 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghans.

Read More: PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism contributions



In his first speech at Congress since retaking office for a second term, Donald Trump said Tuesday that Pakistan had helped apprehend “the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity.”

“Three and a half years ago, a terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity,” Donald Trump said.

“And he (the terrorist) is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” he continued, criticizsing his predecessor Joe Biden for failing to handle the “disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, whom I actually got to know very well, whose children were murdered. What a horrible day,” the US president said.

Trump praised Pakistan “for helping arrest this monster” without providing any information about the culprit or the arrest process.

In response, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to United States President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a post on his X handle, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.