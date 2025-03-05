PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism contributions

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to United States President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a post on his X handle, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In this effort, he said Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices including the lives of over eighty thousand of our brave soldiers and citizens.

PM Shehbaz said the resolve of our leadership and people remains unflinching to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump thanked the Pakistani government for arresting the ‘top terrorist’ of Daesh who was allegedly involved in Kabul airport blast that killed 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghans.

In his first speech at Congress since retaking office for a second term, Donald Trump said Tuesday that Pakistan had helped apprehend “the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity.”

“Three and a half years ago, a terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity,” Donald Trump said.

“And he (the terrorist) is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” he continued, criticizsing his predecessor Joe Biden for failing to handle the “disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, whom I actually got to know very well, whose children were murdered. What a horrible day,” the US president said.

Trump praised Pakistan “for helping arrest this monster” without providing any information about the culprit or the arrest process.