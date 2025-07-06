PMD issues alert for heavy rain in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning for widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers expected across several regions of the country from the night of July 06 to July 10.

According to Pakistan’s state-run news agency, the APP, the wet spell is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall at various locations, with potential risks of flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides, particularly in the northern and hilly areas.

Rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, northeastern and southern Balochistan, southeastern Sindh, Kashmir, and Islamabad.

Isolated heavy downpours are expected in Upper Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and northern Balochistan.

The PMB has warned that heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, hill torrents of D.G. Khan, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and parts of Balochistan.

The risk of landslides and mudslides is high in vulnerable mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir, which may cause road closures and travel disruptions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also cautioned about possible urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

Citizens in Pakistan are urged to take precautionary measures during this period and stay updated on official advisories.

In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thundershower is expected, with the possibility of isolated heavyfalls. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan are likely to receive rain-wind/thundershowers, with heavyfalls at some places.

Read More: Flood warning issued for Guddu and Sukkur barrages

Punjab is expected to receive widespread rain-wind/thundershowers, with chances of isolated heavyfalls in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Sindh, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts. However, rain-wind/thundershowers may occur in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Mithi, Sanghar, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur and nearby areas. Karachi and other coastal regions may experience light rain or drizzle.

Hot and humid conditions are expected in most parts of Balochistan. However, rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Bolan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kharan, Lasbella, and surrounding areas, with a chance of heavyfalls at some locations.

In Kashmir, cloudy weather with intermittent rain, wind, and thundershowers is expected along with isolated heavyfalls. Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to witness partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thundershowers.

Over the past 24 hours, rain-thundershowers with isolated heavyfalls occurred in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeastern and southern Balochistan. In Punjab, Islamabad recorded 131 mm at Saidpur, 85 mm at Zero Point, 32 mm at Golra, and 20 mm at the airport.

Jhelum received 103 mm, Mangla 81 mm, and Lahore 61 mm in the city and 41 mm at the airport. Other notable rainfalls include Rawalpindi (Chaklala 43 mm), Layyah 37 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 32 mm, Kot Addu 30 mm, and Bhakkar 22 mm. In KP, Lower Dir recorded 25 mm, Balakot 20 mm, and Peshawar Airport 14 mm. In Azad Kashmir, Garhi Dupatta recorded 15 mm, while in Balochistan, Lasbella received 14 mm, Khuzdar 6 mm, and Kalat 3 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures were recorded in Nokkundi at 47 C, Dalbandin and Chilas at 46 C, and 43 C in Sibbi and Dadu.