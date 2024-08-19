Pakistan witnesses first blue supermoon of the Year

KARACHI: The first supermoon of the current year illuminated the skies of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The supermoon captivated the eyeballs of people across the country, including in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore.

This ethereal event, known as the “Blue Supermoon,” appeared 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon.

Today’s blue supermoon marks the third supermoon of the season, a rare phenomenon where both a supermoon and a blue moon occur simultaneously.

Such an event happens only once every decade, making it a spectacular sight for skywatchers.

The brilliant moonlight added a magical glow to the night, drawing attention from people across the nation who marveled at the extraordinary sight.