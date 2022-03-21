CWC22: Pakistan team celebrate by singing Dil Dil Pakistan; video goes viral

The video of the Pakistan women’s team celebrating their ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 victory against West Indies by singing Dil Dil Pakistan is going viral.

The viral video was posted by the International Cricket Council on Twitter. The players stood in a circle and sang the legendary Dil Dil Pakistan national song by Vital Signs while standing in a circle.

The team’s coach and the support staff were also part of the celebrations. The players clapped and cheered as the video ended.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s adorable daughter Fatima was part of the celebrations as well.

The left-handed batter led the Girls in Green to their first win of the tournament on Monday. The 50-over game was to 20 overs per side due to rain.

Bismah Maroof won the toss and chose to field.

The Caribbean side were restricted to 89-7 thanks to all-rounder Nida Dar’s four-wicket haul. She finished with superb figures of 4-10 in her four allotted four overs.

Fatima Sana Khan along with Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail took a wicket each.

WATCH: Sidra Ameen scores maiden century for Pakistan

In reply, Pakistan completed the run chase in 18.5 overs.

Muneeba Ali, who played her first game of the tournament, top-scored with 37 from 43 balls with four boundaries to her name. Omaima Sohail and Bismah Maroof made 22 and 20 respectively.

Pakistan’s next game is against defending champions England on March 24 in Christchurch. Their last game against hosts New Zealand on March 26 at the same venue.

