Pakistan won’t bow to Indian hegemony: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan wants peace but won’t bow to Indian hegemony.

“The truth is that India is not the United States and Pakistan is not Afghanistan. India is not Israel and Pakistan is not Palestine,” the DG ISPR said while speaking to Anadolu Agency.

DG ISPR Lt. General Chaudhry rejected Indian allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident, stating that India has failed to present any credible evidence. “New Delhi is using such incidents as a pretext for spreading terrorism,” he said.

Referring to the recent border escalation, DG ISPR confirmed that Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, a fact known globally, though India refuses to acknowledge it.

He said Pakistan is currently the most affected country in the world by terrorism.

DG ISPR revealed that since January 2024, over 3,700 incidents of terrorism have occurred across the country, resulting in 3,896 fatalities, including 1,314 martyrs, in less than 17 months. More than 2,500 individuals have suffered amputations, and countless others have lost their lives.

DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry asserted that India is sponsoring and encouraging this wave of terrorism against Pakistan.

He further added that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for the attack on the Jaffer Express, had ‘sought military assistance from India.’

He noted that some Indian leaders, politicians, and retired generals have publicly supported the BLA.

Commenting on Kashmir, he said the region remains an internationally recognized dispute and India’s repression is the root cause of unrest. “What is happening in Kashmir and inside India is a result of internal oppression,” he remarked.

He accused India of trying to portray the Kashmir issue as an internal matter through coercion and said that India is not making any real efforts toward resolving the conflict. “We are a peace-loving nation, but if provoked or attacked by India, our response will be swift and severe,” he warned.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT