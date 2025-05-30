Pakistan won’t compromise on its due water share: PM Sharif

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that Pakistan won’t compromise on its due share of water.

Addressing the International Conference on Glaciers, Preservation-2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Friday, PM Sharif while condemning the unilateral decision of India to suspend Indus Waters Treaty, said Islamabad will not allow the red line to be crossed.

The premier also called for enhanced global action to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

PM Sharif emphasized that the developed countries must meet their climate-related financial commitments without any delay. He noted that adequate funding for climate resilient infrastructure and overcoming financing gap remains critical.

He said investments must be made in the early warning systems and disaster preparedness and management.

The premier asserted the need to protect and preserve glaciers to ensure the wellbeing of people and sustain the environment. He highlighted that Pakistan possesses one of the largest glaciated areas outside the Polar Region.

He mentioned that glaciers contribute nearly half of the annual flow in the Indus Water River system, the lifeline of our civilization, culture and economy.

He said the five great rivers that shape our geographical landscape: Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej depend on the stability of glacial system, emphasizing that this makes Pakistan one of the most vulnerable countries to any climatic changes that impact glaciers.

PM Sharif said Pakistan has witnessed firsthand the peril of glacial melt due to the climate change. Referring to 2022 devastating floods, he said that glacier melt in our region is expected to accelerate. He emphasized that no country has more at stake in ensuring the preservation of glaciers than Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said we must recognize that water transcends political boundaries, connecting communities and sustaining eco systems and cultures.

Describing the weaponization of water an alarming new low, he said India’s unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty is deeply regrettable. He said millions of lives must not be held hostage to narrow political gains. He said Pakistan will not allow the red line to be crossed.

