ISLAMABAD: Diplomatic and maritime efforts have been stepped up to secure the safe release of Pakistani crew members taken hostage after a pirate attack near Somalia targeting the vessel “Honor 25,” ARY News reported.

According to officials, the oil tanker came under attack by suspected pirates in waters near Somalia, resulting in a tense situation with Pakistani nationals among the crew reportedly being held hostage.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has written to the Somali Ambassador, requesting urgent assistance for the safe and swift repatriation of the Pakistani crew.

The minister expressed deep concern over the safety of Pakistani seafarers, stating that the government is taking all possible measures to ensure their protection and safe return.

Also Read: Video shows Pakistani crew held on hijacked tanker ‘Honour 25’ off Somalia

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation and has shared all relevant information regarding the vessel and its crew with national security agencies. Somali authorities assured Pakistan that Islamabad will be promptly informed of any further developments.

Diplomatic channels remain active as efforts continue to resolve the crisis peacefully.

PPP Leadership Briefed on Situation of Abducted Pakistani Crew

MNA Qadir Patel briefed Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the situation of Pakistani crew members abducted in the Somalia piracy incident.

Qadir Patel informed the PPP chairman that the oil tanker “Honor 25” had a 17-member crew, including 10 Pakistani nationals. He said six of the abducted Pakistanis are from Karachi, while others belong to Swat, Bajaur, Mardan, and Sahiwal.

He further stated that the pirates are reportedly mistreating the crew and there is a severe shortage of food onboard. Patel also noted that Indonesia is in contact with pirates to secure the release of its seven citizens.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistani citizens held by pirates “will not be left alone” and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take immediate steps for their safe recovery. He directed Foreign Affairs officials to raise the matter with relevant channels and ensure urgent diplomatic action.