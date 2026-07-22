Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala makes history with her two sculptural costume pieces design that were worn by Lupita Nyong’o to wear as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey.

In an interview with the US-based W Magazine, The Odyssey’s costume designer Ellen Mirojnick said Nyong’o suggested the crew bring Japanwala on board to design her costume. The Hollywood actress and the Pakistani fashion designer are known to be close friends.

Japanwala, taking to her official Instagram handle, posted, “The Odyssey: the honor of a lifetime to contribute to Christopher Nolan’s vision and work with the legend @byellenm and @saraprana to create these two very special sculptural works that adorn @lupitanyongo as Helen of Troy!” on Monday.

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According to Mirojnick’s interview, Japanwala created a bronze, asymmetrical neck and shoulder plate for Helen of Troy. Another piece Japanwala created for the film was a bronze choker that Nyong’o wore with a chainmail kaftan. Japanwala thanked Nyong’o for championing her work and the costume designers for trusting her to “bring these pieces to life.” She further added, “A dream come true to be a tiny part of this monumental film and cinematic history. “I still can’t believe it’s real.” Her work pointed out issues such as domestic violence and honor killings in Pakistan in the past. She has made headlines before, collaborating with supermodel Gigi Hadid on a sculptural mask for a special issue of V Magazine.

Another of Japanwala’s works, a collection of breastplates and other wearable body castings, was featured in a six-page spread in Vogue Spain in 2018, modeled by French model Cindy Bruna.

The Hollywood movie is set after the conclusion of the 10-year Trojan War and follows the hero Odysseus (portrayed by Matt Damon) as he returns to Ithaca, a journey that takes nearly as much time as the war. Nolan’s nearly three-hour adaptation features A-listers Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Travis Scott, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Zendaya, among others.