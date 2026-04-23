Pakistani astronauts call on PM Sharif before departing for human space mission
- By Web Desk -
- Apr 23, 2026
Pakistani astronauts Khurram Dawood and Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who are going on a human space mission, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the astronauts for their dedication, calling their mission a significant milestone for Pakistan and a matter of national pride.
He expressed confidence that they will write a new chapter in Pakistan’s history.
He highlighted that China-assisted mission will add new dimensions to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The astronauts described the opportunity to conduct research in space for Pakistan as a unique honour and source of pride and vowed to work diligently to meet the nation’s expectations.
Pakistan successfully launches 2nd indigenous EO-2 Satellite
On Feb 12, 2026, Pakistan marked a major achievement in its national space programme with the successful launch of its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre.
Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the EO-2 satellite is designed to significantly enhance the country’s earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities.
The officials of SUPARCO said the satellite will provide critical data to support national development planning, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban expansion.