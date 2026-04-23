Pakistani astronauts Khurram Dawood and Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who are going on a human space mission, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the astronauts for their dedication, calling their mission a significant milestone for Pakistan and a matter of national pride.

He expressed confidence that they will write a new chapter in Pakistan’s history.

He highlighted that China-assisted mission will add new dimensions to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The astronauts described the opportunity to conduct research in space for Pakistan as a unique honour and source of pride and vowed to work diligently to meet the nation’s expectations.

On Feb 12, 2026, Pakistan marked a major achievement in its national space programme with the successful launch of its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre.

Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the EO-2 satellite is designed to significantly enhance the country’s earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities.

The officials of SUPARCO said the satellite will provide critical data to support national development planning, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban expansion.