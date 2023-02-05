Pakistani consulate completes preparations to transport Pervez Musharraf’s body

DUBAI: The Pakistan Consulate General Dubai has completed preparations to transport former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf’s body to Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan Consulate General Dubai issued the NOC for transporting Pervez Musharraf’s body to Karachi. The former ruler’s body will be transported on a flight from Al Maktoum International Airport to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that the Pakistani mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is facilitating the late Pervez Musharraf’s family to bring his body to Pakistan.

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has passed away in Dubai at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Sunday.

The former military ruler had been undergoing treatment for an ailment at an American Hospital in Dubai.

The 79-year-old former president and chief of army staff had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

