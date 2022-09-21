Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Pakistani delegation visited Israel, claims Israeli media

Israeli media has claimed that a nine-member Pakistani delegation has secretly visited Israel.

According to The Jerusalem Post, a Pakistani delegation led by former minister Naseem Ashraf visited Israel this week. The delegation that visited Israel consisted of 9 members of which four, including a journalist, live in Pakistan.

The delegation has visited Israel on the topics of geopolitics, religion, culture, and technology. At the end of the week, the delegation was also scheduled to meet with the Israeli president.

Pakistan and Israel have not officially responded to this news.

