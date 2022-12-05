Pakistani envoy returns home days after assassination attempt in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani on Monday returned home days after an assassination attempt in Kabul.

The Foreign Office in its statement said that Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani is in the country on a prescheduled visit for consultations.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani luckily remained unhurt in a terrorist attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday. SSG guard Israr saved the envoy and in the attempt, he received three bullets and was critically injured.

The injured guard was also airlifted from Afghanistan to Peshawar for

An embassy official said a lone attacker “came behind the cover of houses and started firing,” but that the ambassador and other staff were safe.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and added, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.”

Pakistan on Saturday had summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires to convey Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the attack.

