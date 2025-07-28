Pakistani fan asked to cover green shirt during fourth England-India Test

Lancashire Cricket Club has said that investigations were underway after a Pakistan fan was asked to cover the national side’s shirt during the fourth India vs England Test.

Cricket fans were left stunned after a video went viral on social media showing a Pakistani fan being asked to cover up the Pakistan national team shirt during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, ESPN India reported on Monday.

The fan, identified as Farooq Nazar, posted the video of the incident on social media.

In the viral video, the Pakistani fan is approached by a member of the security staff, asking him to cover his shirt.

“I’ve been asked by control if you can cover that shirt up, please,” the security staff said.

Stunned by his direction, the fan asks the Old Trafford security staff to give the “request or order” in writing.

While the fan remains adamant to watch the game while wearing the green shirt, he is consistently asked to get off the ground for a talk.

A female ground staff member is also heard saying the shirt “might be considered nationalistic” during the fourth India vs England Test.

While the video ends with their argument over the fan wearing the Pakistan shirt for the game, reports said that the Pakistani fan opted to leave the ground.

After the video went viral, Lancashire Cricket Club said that they were investigating the incident that occured during the fourth India vs England Test.

“We are aware of the incident referenced and are taking steps to understand the facts and context surrounding the matter fully,” a spokesperson for the club said.