Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to get ‘free SIMs with internet’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed Tuesday said that the government would provide ‘free of cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packages’ to Pakistani pilgrims performing Hajj in 2024.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister said it was a ‘historic step’ that caretaker government has declared a significant reduction of one lac in government Hajj expenses.

Aneeq Ahmed said further 50,000 will also be reduced in coming few days after which hujjaj will get back their money in their accounts.

Moreover, abayas having a Pakistani flag on the backside and 13 Kg suitcases would be given to all, he added,

He noted a new mobile application has been designed to assist pilgrims,which will provide navigation support and enable constant communication between pilgrims and relevant officials.

Initially available in English and Urdu, the application will later incorporate various regional languages, he said, adding, app will also provide digital training programs to every pilgrim.

The minister also disclosed a project that Ministry of Hajj with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education have planned to convert city mosques into schools to enroll out-of-school children where Imam of mosques will play a leading role.

Aneeq said that mosques will play their role as community centers in every city areas, adding that imams will resolve community issues as well after offering prayers.

He said that ministry of hajj is taking all four provinces on board and enhancing the connectivity of mosques.

While describing another project, minister for religious affairs said that his ministry with the collaboration of health ministry has another project in which medical clinics will also be part of mosques.

Lady health workers and other essential staff of doctors will also be provided in all masajid where they will facilitate to citizens visiting inside the masque of areas, he added.