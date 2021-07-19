Pakistani HC in Afghanistan reaches Islamabad for consultation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani High Commissioner (HC) deputed in Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan has reached Islamabad after being summoned for consultation on development after alleged kidnap of Afghan envoy’s daughter, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan reached Islamabad from Kabul on Sunday night. The HC is scheduled to meet the foreign secretary today to discuss the situation after the neighbouring country recalled its envoy and staff deputed in Pakistan.

The matters related to the proposed Afghan Peace Conference will also come under discussion.

Pakistan on Sunday had said the decision by the Afghanistan government to recall its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan was “unfortunate and regrettable.”

“The reported abduction and assault of Ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The security of the Ambassador, his family and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” said Foreign Office in a statement here on Sunday.

It added that the foreign secretary met the ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation.

“We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement concluded.