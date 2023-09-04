Pakistani man arrested by security personnel in Hyderabad India

SHANGLA: A 24-year-old Pakistani citizen was arrested by security forces in Hyderabad India, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Indian media claimed that the Pakistani boy identified as Faiz Muhammad who hails from Bisham Shangla was illegally residing in Hyderabad since November 2022.

His brother Iqbal Hussain said that Faiz Mohammed went to Sharjah for work and married an Indian Muslim woman. They now have a son too.

He said that he lost contact with his brother as his WhatsApp number was not turned off and he came to know about his arrest from the Indian media. Iqbal Hussain requested the government to make efforts for the release of his brother Faiz Muhammad.

